Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1798 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1798 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1798 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1798 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1389 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 52. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1798 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1798 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1798 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1798 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1798 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1798 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1798 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1798 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1798 at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1798 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 7, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

