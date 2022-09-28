Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1797 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1797 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1797 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1797 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition VF
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Spain 4 Maravedís 1797 at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition UNC
