4 Maravedís 1797 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1797 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (14) F (1)