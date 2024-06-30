Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1795 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1795 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1795 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1795 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3362 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place June 12, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction Jesús Vico - June 12, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1795 at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1795 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search