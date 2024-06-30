Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1795 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1795
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1795 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3362 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 48. Bidding took place June 12, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 12, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
