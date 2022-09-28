Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1794 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1794 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
