Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1794 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1794 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1794 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1794 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1794 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1794 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1794 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1794 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1794 at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1794 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1794 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1794 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1794 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1794 at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1794 at auction Soler y Llach - July 9, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1794 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1794 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

