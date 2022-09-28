4 Maravedís 1794 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1794 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (8) F (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)