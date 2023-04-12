Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1792 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1792 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3703 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 22, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
