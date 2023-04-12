Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1792 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1792 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1792 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1792
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1792 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3703 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 22, 2013.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1792 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1792 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1792 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1792 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1792 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1792 at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1792 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1792 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1792 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1792 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1792 at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1792 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

