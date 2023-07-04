Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1791 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1791 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 86. Bidding took place February 23, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
