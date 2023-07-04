Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1791 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1791 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1791 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1791 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Casa de Subastas de Madrid auction for EUR 86. Bidding took place February 23, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1791 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1791 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1791 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1791 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1791 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1791 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1791 at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1791 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1791 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1791 at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

