Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1790 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1790 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1790 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1790
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1790 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6772 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place April 11, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1790 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1790 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1790 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1790 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Maravedís 1790 at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

