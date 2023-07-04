4 Maravedís 1790 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1790 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6772 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place April 11, 2023.

Сondition VF (4) F (1)