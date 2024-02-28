Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1789 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1789 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
