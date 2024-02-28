Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1789 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1789 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1789 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1789 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1789 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1789 at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1789 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1789 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1789 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1789 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1789 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1789 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1789 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1789 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

