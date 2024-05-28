Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1788 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1788 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 4 Maravedís 1788 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 641 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

