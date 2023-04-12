Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1808 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1808 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Maravedís 1808 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1808 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1808 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1808 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1808 at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1808 at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1808 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

