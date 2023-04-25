Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1807 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1807 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
