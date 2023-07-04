2 Maravedís 1805 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1805 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place June 3, 2021.

Сondition XF (4) VF (9) F (1) No grade (1)