2 Maravedís 1803 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1803 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (12) F (1) No grade (1)