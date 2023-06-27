Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1803 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1803
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1803 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
