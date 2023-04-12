Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1802 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
