2 Maravedís 1802 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 416 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.

Сondition XF (2) VF (5) F (1)