2 Maravedís 1801 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1801 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 9, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (10) VF (13) F (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (12)

Cayón (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (3)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (4)