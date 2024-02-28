Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1801 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1801
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1801 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 9, 2019.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
