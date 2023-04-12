Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1799 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1799 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Maravedís 1799 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1799 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 2 Maravedís 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1799 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1799 at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1799 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1799 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

