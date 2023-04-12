Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1799 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1799 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 180 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search