2 Maravedís 1797 (Spain, Charles IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1797 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.

