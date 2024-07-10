Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1797 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1797
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1797 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.
