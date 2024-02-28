Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1794 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1794 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Maravedís 1794 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1794 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 694 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 59. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1794 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 59 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1794 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1794 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1794 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1794 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

