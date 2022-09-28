Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1791 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1791 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 543 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place December 15, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
