2 Maravedís 1790 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1790 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72010 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (4) VF (1) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) RB (2) Service NGC (2)