Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1790 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1790
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1790 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72010 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 260. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
