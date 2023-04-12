2 Maravedís 1789 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1789 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)