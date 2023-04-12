Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1789 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1789 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Maravedís 1789 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1789 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1789 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1789 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1789 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1789 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1789 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1789 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1789 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1789 at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Maravedís 1789 at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

