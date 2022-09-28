Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1788 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1788 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 2 Maravedís 1788 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

