2 Maravedís 1788 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place October 29, 2015.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
