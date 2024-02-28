Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1802 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1802 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Maravedí 1802 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Cayón - December 12, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1802 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1802 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Maravedí Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search