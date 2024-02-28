1 Maravedí 1802 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

