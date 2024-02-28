Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1802 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1802
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
