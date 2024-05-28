Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1799 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1799 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Maravedí 1799 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1799 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (12)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1799 at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1799 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Maravedí Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search