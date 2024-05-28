1 Maravedí 1799 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1799 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (26) VF (32) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) RD (1) RB (2) BN (3) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (9)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (12)

Monedalia.es (2)

Soler y Llach (5)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (8)

Teutoburger (1)