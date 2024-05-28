Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1799 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1799 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
