1 Maravedí 1791 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1791 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 320. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

