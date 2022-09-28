Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1791 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1791 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Maravedí 1791 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1791 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 320. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1791 at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1791 at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1791 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1791 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1791 at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1791 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1791 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1791 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1791 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1791 at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1791 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1791 at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1791 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

