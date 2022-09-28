Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1791 (Spain, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1791
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1791 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 320. Bidding took place October 17, 2020.
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
