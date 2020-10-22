Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1789 "Type 1788-1802" (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1789 "Type 1788-1802" - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Maravedí 1789 "Type 1788-1802" - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1789 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

