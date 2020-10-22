1 Maravedí 1789 "Type 1788-1802" (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1789 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)