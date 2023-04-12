1 Maravedí 1788 (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)