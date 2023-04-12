Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1788 (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1788 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Maravedí 1788 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Spain in 1788 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Maravedí
Category
Year
Search