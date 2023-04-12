Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1788 (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
