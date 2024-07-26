1 Maravedí 1789 PA (Spain, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1789 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 24, 2014.

