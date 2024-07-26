Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1789 PA (Spain, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1789
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1789 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 24, 2014.
