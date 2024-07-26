Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1789 PA (Spain, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1789 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV Reverse 1 Maravedí 1789 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1789 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 24, 2014.

Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1789 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

