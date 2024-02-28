Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1777 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1777 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1627 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
