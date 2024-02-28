8 Reales 1777 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1777 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (9) F (2)