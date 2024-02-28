Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1777 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1777 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1777 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1777 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 284 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1627 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Spink - March 22, 2011
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Spink - September 27, 2005
Seller Spink
Date September 27, 2005
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1777 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search