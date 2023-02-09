Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: José A. Herrero, S.A.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1775 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (6)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date November 10, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search