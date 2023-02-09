Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1775 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1775 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: José A. Herrero, S.A.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1775 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (6)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
397 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Heritage - May 27, 2021
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Heritage - May 27, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Stack's - January 19, 2017
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Stack's - January 19, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction CNG - November 10, 2015
Seller CNG
Date November 10, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Heritage - September 24, 2015
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Heritage - September 24, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Herrero - December 13, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date December 13, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1775 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search