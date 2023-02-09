8 Reales 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1775 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place November 10, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (7) VF (15) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) XF45 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Cayón (6)

CNG (1)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (3)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)