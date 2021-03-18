Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1777 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1777 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1777 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Spain 8 Reales 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

