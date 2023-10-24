Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1762 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1762 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1762 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1762 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place July 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1715 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - March 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Cayón - November 25, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Cayón - April 28, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 8 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

