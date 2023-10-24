Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1762 S JV (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1762 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place July 8, 2021.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1715 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
