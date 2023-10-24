8 Reales 1762 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1762 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place July 8, 2021.

