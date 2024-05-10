Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1762 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1762 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 428 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1186 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1284 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
