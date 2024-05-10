Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1762 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Reales 1762 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Reales 1762 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1762 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 428 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (24)
  • Cayón (10)
  • CNG (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • WCN (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1186 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1284 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1762 M JP at auction ibercoin - April 7, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date April 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1762 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search