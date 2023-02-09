Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1782 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1782 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1782 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1782 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1782 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1782 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

