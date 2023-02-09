4 Reales 1782 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1782 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)