4 Reales 1782 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1782 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1563 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
