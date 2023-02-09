4 Reales 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1788 with mark M M. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

