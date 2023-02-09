Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1788 with mark M M. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
