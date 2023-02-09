Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1788 M M - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1788 M M - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1788 with mark M M. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Stephen Album - January 16, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1788 M M at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

