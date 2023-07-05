Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1784 M JD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1784 M JD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1784 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place February 17, 2005.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 12, 2018
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2017
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - December 20, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 20, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

