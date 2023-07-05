4 Reales 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1784 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place February 17, 2005.

