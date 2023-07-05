Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1784 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 415 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 460. Bidding took place February 17, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search