4 Reales 1782 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1782 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1175 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
