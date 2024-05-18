4 Reales 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1781 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

