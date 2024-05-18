Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1781 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
