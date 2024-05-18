Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1781 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1781 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1781 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 927 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 250 USD
Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 USD
Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 26, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 26, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 29, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

