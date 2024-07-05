Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1761 S JV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1761 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30355 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

