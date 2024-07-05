Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1761 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1761 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1761 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1761 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30355 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1761 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

