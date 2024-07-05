4 Reales 1761 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1761 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30355 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (32) VF (137) F (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) VF30 (6) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (6) NGC (10) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (51)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (4)

Cayón (20)

CNG (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (3)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (12)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (25)

ibercoin (7)

Leu (1)

London Coins (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Sedwick (3)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (37)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (6)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (1)