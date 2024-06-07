Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1788 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1788 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64609 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • Varesi (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 80 AUD
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition G6 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Reales 1788 S C at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

