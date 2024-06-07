Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64609 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (20)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (7)
- CoinsNB (3)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (5)
- HERVERA (7)
- ibercoin (8)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (4)
- London Coins (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (12)
- Stack's (3)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 80 AUD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition G6 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
