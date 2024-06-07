2 Reales 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64609 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place January 25, 2023.

