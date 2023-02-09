Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1782 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1782 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
