2 Reales 1777 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1777 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1618 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

