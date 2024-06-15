Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1777 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1777 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1777 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1777 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1618 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1777 S CF at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1777 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1777 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search