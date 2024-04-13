Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1775 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search