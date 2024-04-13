2 Reales 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1775 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (12) F (3)