Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1775 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1775 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1775 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 194 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

