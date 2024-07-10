Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1788 M M - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1788 M M - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1788 with mark M M. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53257 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AG3 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Numismática Leilões - November 30, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Numismática Leilões - September 29, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Stack's - August 22, 2023
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Stack's - August 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M M at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Search