Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1788 with mark M M. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53257 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (19)
- Cayón (5)
- CoinsNB (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (7)
- iBelgica (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AG3 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search