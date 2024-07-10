2 Reales 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1788 with mark M M. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 53257 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (16) VF (31) F (8) VG (1) AG (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AG3 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (19)

Cayón (5)

CoinsNB (4)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (7)

iBelgica (1)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (1)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (10)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (6)