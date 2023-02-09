Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1788 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1788 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1788 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1788 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M DV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

