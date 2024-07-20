2 Reales 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1786 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (10) F (4)