Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1786 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1786 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1786 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1786 M DV at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

