Spain Period: 1746-1939
2 Reales 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1785 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 24, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 15, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
