Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1785 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1785 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1785 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 24, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction ibercoin - December 15, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date December 15, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Reales 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

