2 Reales 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1785 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 24, 2020.

Сondition XF (4) VF (9) F (6)