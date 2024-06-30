2 Reales 1785 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1785 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 27, 2020.

Сondition VF (5) F (2)