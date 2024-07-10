Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1784 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.
Сondition
