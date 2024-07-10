2 Reales 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1784 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.

