Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1784 M JD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1784 M JD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1784 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • WCN (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date January 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction CoinsNB - March 19, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 2 Reales 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

