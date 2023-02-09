Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1783 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1783 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 86. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
