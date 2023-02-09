2 Reales 1783 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1783 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 86. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Сondition XF (4) VF (4) F (2)