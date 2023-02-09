Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1783 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1783 M JD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1783 M JD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1783 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 86. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 2 Reales 1783 M JD at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1783 M JD at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1783 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1783 M JD at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1783 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1783 M JD at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1783 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1783 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1783 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search